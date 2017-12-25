RSS re-elects Satish Pimplikar as head of its Madhya Bharat unit

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) today announced that Satish Pimplikar had been re- elected as “Prant Sanghchalak” of the organisation’s Madhya Bharat Prant unit. (Image: PTI)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) today announced that Satish Pimplikar had been re- elected as “Prant Sanghchalak” of the organisation’s Madhya Bharat Prant unit. Pimplikar, 68, was elected unanimously by the representatives of the Prant unit who had gathered during the Prant Khand Toli Shivir (camp) at Sehore, about 40 kilometres from state capital Bhopal, a press release said.

The release stated that the Prant Sanghchalak would further announce other office-bearers of the Madhya Bharat Prant unit. It stated that 1308 representatives from all the eight units of the RSS attended the three-day camp that concluded today. Pimplikar was first elected as Prant Sanghchalak of Madhya Bharat Prant in 2011, it said.