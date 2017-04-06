RSS paints West Bengal in saffron colours on Ramnavmi

The processions were reportedly taken out to ‘unite Hindus’ against the ‘Jihadi activities’ in the state

In an unprecedented Ram Navami procession, RSS workers armed with swords marched through the streets across a number of cities and towns in West Bengal, waving saffron flags – reportedly 200 cities. The processions were reportedly taken out to ‘unite Hindus’ against the ‘Jihadi activities’ in the state. Scores of people had taken to streets while raising slogans of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ and carrying posters pledging to build Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. In regions like Birbhum and Purulia, women and men shouting ‘Jai Siya Ram’ brandished their swords and knives.

Rattled by the way celebrations were taking place, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused RSS-BJP of mixing festivals with politics. She said that RSS-BJP is trying to ‘appropriate’ the festival. She is also asked them to desist from mixing religion with politics. According to the police, The Ram Navami celebrations held under the banner of Rama Navami Udjapan Samity did not report any untoward incidents from anywhere.

Supporting RSS programme, BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “We fully support such programmes to celebrate Ram Navami. It will help people unite against the anti-national forces and vote-bank politics. If a rally can be taken out on Nabi Diwas, why can’t one be taken out on Ram Navami? What’s the harm in it?”

Bidyut Mukherjee, RSS organisational secretary for West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands said: “In the state, a total 200 rallies and processions with participants varying from 2,000 to 20,000 were held.” He further added, “The response of the common people was very good. We have been able to unite the Hindus to a large extent through these rallies,” as reported by PTI.

In order to prove that Ram Navami is not BJP’s festival alone, TMC (Trinamool Congress) also carried out Ram Navami rallies in their areas.

While lashing at BJP outfits organising rallies, Mamata Banerjee said, “The BJP should not describe Ram Navami as its own. The BJP has nothing to do with it. It should stop using religion (for politics)”

