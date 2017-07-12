RSS office attacked in Kannur

BJP workers alleged that the CPI-M was behind the attack. (ANI)

An RSS office at Payyannur here was tonight attacked allegedly by CPI-M workers. No one was inside it at the time of the incident, police said. Only a forensic examination will reveal if the office was set on fire or a petrol bomb was hurled. It has suffered some damage, they said. BJP workers alleged that the CPI-M was behind the attack. The party called for a strike in Payyanur tomorrow.

However, CPI-M workers alleged that BJP activists hurled three country bombs at a motorcycle rally taken out by them at Payannur in the evening on the first death anniversary of CPI-M worker Dhanraj who was killed allegedly by RSS activists on July 11 last year. Four workers suffered minor injuries in the incident, the workers said. Police said a few houses of workers belonging to both parties were attacked. Some persons have been taken into custody in connection with the incidents. The situation is under control, they said.