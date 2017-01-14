RSS not working against any community: Mohan Bhagwat

“Can anyone stop us? No one can stop us. We have to work. We have and we will keep on doing it. Increase activism, it doesn’t increase from preaching,” he said in his message on Makar Sankranti. (PTI)

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday asserted the organisation is “not against anyone” but only working to unite and strengthen the Hindu community. “We are not against anyone but only working to unite the Hindu community and to empower the Hindu society,” Bhagwat said while addressing a rally here.

