RSS leader Indresh Kumar slams Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti for her flag remarks

RSS leader Indresh Kumar slams J-K CM for her flag remarks. (PTI)

RSS leader Indresh Kumar today lashed out at Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for her flag remarks and sought the repeal of Article 370 as an experiment to see whether people unfurl the tricolour or burn it.

On July 28, Mufti at a function in New Delhi had warned that any tinkering with the special status granted to the state would have serious ramifications and there would be no one to hold the tricolour. “CM Mehbooba has said if any tinkering is done with Article 370, then there will be nobody to give shoulder to the tricolor,” he said while addressing the media. “I want to ask Mehbooba, Farooq Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, or Geelani that lets remove Article 370 on an experimental basis to see whether people unfurl the flag or burn it. I want to request them to carry out this experiment then the whole world will come to know the truth,” he said.

Mufti had spoken on issues like Article 35-A, which gives special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, and said efforts should be made that no one tinkers with it. “Who is doing it? Why are they doing it? (challenging the Article 35-A). Let me tell you that my party and other parties who carry the national flag there (in Jammu and Kashmir) despite all risks…I have no doubt in saying that there will be no one to hold it if it is tinkered,” she had said. The RSS leader was here to attend an event organised by the Forum for Awareness of National Security here.