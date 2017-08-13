RSS leader Indresh Kumar hits out at Hamid Ansari, says former VP did not feel insecure for 10 years, should go where he feels secure

Indresh Kumar claimed that former Vice President Hamid Ansari who was secular for 10 years when he was in the chair, had now become a fundamentalist Muslim. (AP)

In the wake of the latest controversy that has been sparked by the former Vice President Hamid Ansari’s comment that there is a feeling of unease and a sense of insecurity among Muslims in India, Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Saturday hit back at former VP and advised him to go to any country ‘where he feels secure’, The Indian Express reported. Kumar said that the former VP was Bharatiya and now he has become communal. He pointed that Ansari who served as country’s Vice President for two consecutive terms, didn’t feel insecure for all these 10 years. “He (Ansari) was Bharatiya, now he has become communal. He was a leader of all parties, but he has now become a Congressman. For all these 10 years, he didn’t feel insecure,” he said. Kumar also added by saying that Ansari should not remain in any trouble and leave for any country where he thinks he will be safe, “He should point out any country in the world where Muslims are secure. I don’t feel Ansari should remain in trouble (taklif). So he should head for any country where he feels he will be secure,” he said.

Kumar was addressing press conference which was followed by Raksha Bandhan program organised by the Rashtriya Muslim Manch of which he is ‘margdarshak’. Kumar further said, that after his remark, Ansari received no support from any quarter, infact, even Muslims came out against him. Kumar claimed that former Vice President who was secular for 10 years when he was in the chair, had now become a fundamentalist Muslim. “Unfortunately, Ansari received no support from any quarter. Even Muslims came out against him. He was secular for 10 years when he was in the chair. Now he has become a fundamentalist (kattarpanthi) Muslim,” he was quoted by Indian Express as saying.