RSS killed 13 people in Kerala, claims Sitaram Yechury as CPI(M) hits back at Sangh

Yechury said, “entire onus of ending violence is on RSS”(ANI)

Hitting back at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury today said, “Thirteen people were murdered by the RSS. It is a part and parcel of their planned strategy to expand their social base through creating terror and violence. ” He also blamed the RSS saying, “entire onus of ending violence is on RSS and they are not responding to any of the initiatives taken by the state government, ” as per ANI. Earlier in the day, Dattatreya Hosabale, Joint General Secretary of RSS, asked for a judicial probe into the attacks on RSS workers in Kerala. Hosabale also accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadres for attacks on their workers as well as on Congress workers.

The RSS has passed a resolution in Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meet regarding the attacks, Hosabale said, adding, “we requested the state government to take strict action towards bringing this series of murders to an end.” CPI (M) leader Yechury, he said, wanted to meet him and he also agreed to it. He also claimed that Yechury is ready to talk to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Making serious allegation against CPI(M), he said there is a nexus between them and terrorists. He also said that Kerala is the top recruiter for ISIS.

Yesterday, in an interview with India Today, Hosable alleged that Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has many serious cases against him. Hosabale said 287 Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh workers have been killed in Kerala alone. The state government is providing shelter to those involved in such cases, he alleged. Hosabale said that whenever the CPM comes to power in Kerala, the political killings rise exorbitantly in the state.