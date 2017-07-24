RSS ideologue Dinanath Batra asks NCERT to remove riots, Ghalib from school textbooks

The Nyas has sent about five pages of such recommendations along with pages from the NCERT books with highlighted portions of what to remove. (PTI)

RSS activist Dinanath Batra, who heads the Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, has sent recommendations to the NCERT to review some portions of school textbooks. These recommendations include removal of English, Urdu and Arabic words, references to Mughal emperors as generous, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s apology over the 1984 riots, and the sentence that around 2000 Muslims were allegedly killed in the Gujarat riots, according to the Indian Express. The Nyas has sent about five pages of such recommendations along with pages from the NCERT books with highlighted portions of what to remove, the report says. Atul Kothari, Nyas’s secretary and former RSS missionary told IE that this kind of content in textbooks was a sort of appeasement and it was uninspiring to teach children about riots. He said that histories of Indian kings like Shivaji and Maharana Pratap, Hindu monk Vivekananda and Indian nationalist Subhas Chandra Bose do not find such a place in the textbooks.

Earlier, Nyas had campaigned for the removal of A K Ramanujan’s essay Three Hundred Ramayanas: Five Examples and Three Thoughts on Translation from the University of Delhi’s syllabus. It had also moved court to demand removal of The Hindus by Wendy Doniger.

Nyas has marked portions from textbooks for their removal. For instance, from Class XII Political Science book, Nyas wants the mention of National Conference of J&K as a secular organisation removed. The organisation also wants the Hindi textbooks to mention Indian Sufi musician Amir Khusrau as somebody who increased communal tension, IE reported. Batra-led Nyas has sought deletion of prominent Mughal-era poet Ghalib’s “Hum ko malum hai jannat ki haqiqat lekin/dil ko khush rakhne ko Ghalib ye khyal achchha hai” from Hindi textbooks.