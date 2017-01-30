RSS defamation case: Rahul Gandhi appears in court, says ‘fight is against ideology which killed Gandhiji’

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi appeared in Bhiwandi Court for his hearing on defamation case over his alleged comment against the RSS regarding Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination.(ANI)

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi appeared in Bhiwandi Court for his hearing on defamation case over his alleged comment against the RSS regarding Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. Rahul appeared in the court on Monday morning following which the court has adjourned the case till March 3. The trial is taking place at Bhiwandi Court in the neighbouring Thane district.

After Rahul Gandhi’s appearance in the court today, PTI quoted him saying,“My fight is against the ideology which killed Gandhiji.” He also added that Gandhiji is present in the hearts of every Indian and his memories cannot be erased from the minds of the people.

At the last hearing, the Bhiwandi magistrate’s court had granted him bail after he appeared before it. The court had adjourned the hearing to January 30. His presence in the court on Monday was confirmed by his lawyer Narayan Iyer and Mumbai Congress Chief and former MP Sanjay Nirupam.

After the rally he was to address a rally in the poll bound state of Goa from Maharashtra. The case against Rahul was filed by a local RSS functionary, Rajesh Kunte, over the former’s speech in Bhiwandi on March 6, 2014, in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls. During the rally, Rahul had allegedly claimed, “The RSS people had killed Gandhi.”

Thereafter, Congress vice president had said he was ready to face trial after the Supreme Court refused to interfere in the criminal proceedings at the court at Bhiwandi. He also withdrew the appeal filed against the Bombay High Court judgement refusing to quash the defamation case.