RSS’ Dattatreya Hosabale charges Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan of helping criminals, says CPM a party of murderers

RSS Joint General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Wednesday alleged that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has many serious cases registered against him. In an interview with India Today TV channel, Hosabale said that 287 Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh workers killed in Kerala alone, adding, that the state government is providing shelter to those involved in such cases. Speaking of the RSS activist Rajesh’s murder, Hosabale said the former had no case registered against him, yet he was killed. Hosable added that RSS is gaining popularity in Kerala, and the CPM is scared about it. He told India Today that the saffron organisation has more than 4,000 branches in Kerala alone. Hosabale said that whenever the CPM comes to power in Kerala, the political killings rise exorbitantly in the state.

Earlier, CPI(M) and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Kerala had traded charges over the killing of the RSS activist. A FIR in connection with the RSS activist’s murder states this is a case of political killing due to the regional-level political rivalry. Six persons have reportedly been arrested in connection with the murder which allegedly took place at Sreekaryam in Thiruvananthapuram. (WHEN) Intervening in the issue, Kerala CM held ‘peace talks’ between both parties and later said that issue has been resolved.

However, the Congress slammed both BJP and CPM in the state for triggering violence in the capital city. “Both CPM and BJP are responsible for the violence. For the first time, Thiruvananthapuram has witnessed such a shameful and tragic incident of political attack and hacking,” Ramesh Chennithala, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition had told reporters.