RSS condemns incidents of violence in Maharashtra

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) today condemned the incidents of violence at Bhima-Koregaon village in Pune district and other parts of Maharashtra. Manmohan Vaidya, the akhil bhartiya prachar pramukh of the RSS, in a press statement uploaded on the outfit’s Twitter handle, stated, “The recent incidents at Koregaon, Pune and various other places in Maharashtra are very sad and painful. RSS strongly condemns such violence and feels it is despicable.

“Those who are found guilty should be punished as per law. Some forces are trying to create hatred and animosity among communities. The people should not fall prey to such nefarious tactics.”

It further appealed to the public to maintain unity and harmony in the society, which has always been the priority of the RSS.

Several towns and cities of Maharashtra were on the edge today as Dalit protests against yesterday’s violence in Pune spilled over to capital Mumbai, with the agitators damaging buses and disrupting road and rail traffic, officials said.

Clashes between Dalit groups and supporters of right-wing Hindutva organisations, during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district, had left a man dead yesterday.