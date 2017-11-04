RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to address volunteers in Jaipur on Sunday

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI)

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat will address its volunteers and public at a programme Swar Govindam here tomorrow, an official said today. The RSS volunteers will take out two separate Path Sanchalan (route march) which will culminate at Chitrakoot stadium in Vaishali Nagar here, RSS Kshetra Prachar Pramukh Mahendra Singhal said. A huge colourful Rangoli is being made in an area as big as 65,000 square feet for the path sanchalan, he said. As many as 1,300 volunteers will give performance with various musical instruments in the Swar Govindam programme tomorrow, Singhal said. Elaborate traffic and security arrangements have also been made for the programme tomorrow, the prachar pramukh said.