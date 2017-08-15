RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat restrained from hoisting Tricolour in Kerala

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday was restrained from hoisting the national flag in Karnakkiyamman School in Kerala’s in Palakkad. (PTI image)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday was restrained from hoisting the national flag in Karnakkiyamman School in Kerala’s in Palakkad, according to ANI report. The District collector issued a memo to the school in this regard, categorically stating that it was inappropriate for a political leader to hoist the national flag in an aided school. He added that only a teacher or elected representative of the people was allowed to do so.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) challenged the Collector’s decision; standing affirmative that Bhagwat would hoist the flag. The RSS’ two-day meet began in Palakkad today in which its chief Mohan Bhagwat is participating. BJP chief Amit Shah will take part in a ‘padyatra’ from Payyannur in Kannur district to Thiruvananthapuram from September 7 to highlight the political violence “unleashed” by the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, the party said yesterday.

Meanwhile, in his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opined that the country, in unison, can bring a positive change.

“Everybody is equal in our nation, no one big or small. We together can bring a positive change in the nation,” he said. Security has been beefed up across the capital in wake of the celebrations at the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Modi is addressing the nation.

A seven-layer security cover has been arranged with thousands of security personnel, including over 5,000 men from the Delhi Police, have been deployed.