RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat gives strong message to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar; rejects out-of-court settlement of Ram Temple

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has rejected Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s efforts for an out-of-court settlement while making a strong pitch for building the Ram Temple on the disputed site in Ayodhya. Bhagwat, without taking the name of Sri Sri, said the offer was first made to him in a function. The RSS chief, however, replied saying “it is not our work.” Bhagwat further said that Sri Sri didn’t listen to him and made the proposal. Acharya Dharmendra who was also present at the also dismissed Sri Sri’s proposal in 15 sentences. Earlier during his visit to Ayodhya, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had said that he was meeting people and discussing the issue with them to find a solution.

While speaking at a VHP’s event in Udupi, Bhagwat said, “We will construct it. It is not a populist declaration but a matter of our faith. It will not change.” The Hindu outfit’s chief said that after years of efforts and sacrifice, it (building the Ram temple) seemed possible now, while also noting that the matter was in the court.

“Ram Mandir will only be constructed and nothing else. It will be constructed there only” (what is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram), Bhagwat said. He said the temple would be constructed in the same grandeur as it existed before, using the “same stones” under the guidance of those who were the flag-bearers of the Ram janmabhoomi movement for the last 25 years. “We are close to achieving our goal but at this juncture, we should be extra cautious,” he added. Bhagwat’s comment comes 11 days before the Supreme Court starts final hearings in the Ram Janmabhoomi case from December 5.

Meanwhile, Zafryab Jilani, convenor of the Babri Masjid Action Committee and lawyer for the UP Sunni Wakf Board, said, “As per the Constitution, the Supreme Court is the highest authority and it is that authority which is adjudicating on whether there can be construction there or not. The country runs by rule of law and we are all awaiting the verdict of the SC. This statement amounts to a challenge to both the SC and Constitution.”

The three day Dharma Sansad of the VHP, will discuss the construction of the Ram temple, prevention of religious conversions and cow protection. Other issues like discrimination on the basis of caste and gender and explore ways to ensure harmony within Hindu society are also on the agenda of the meet, the organisers said.