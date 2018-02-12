RSS can get war-ready in three days, Army needs months, says Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was speaking in Muzaffarpur where he met Sangh volunteers from Bihar and Jharkhand

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that the RSS can raise a force and get battle-ready in just three days even as the Army would need “six to seven months” to carry out the same task. Addressing the orgaisation’s workers at Zila school ground in Muzaffarpur, Bhagwat said that RSS is not a military organisation, but it has military discipline. He further said that if the country requires it and the Constitution (permits), then the Army would take six to seven months to get war-ready. However, RSS volunteers will take three days and this is RSS’ capability.”

Bhagwat was speaking in Muzaffarpur where he met Sangh volunteers from Bihar and Jharkhand as part of his 10-day visit to Bihar where the leader also held a review meeting of various Sangh wings. Hailing RSS as a “parivarik sangathan” (family organisation), Bhagwat said that it practises discipline like the Army and that its workers are always willing to make the supreme sacrifice for their country. Bhagwat has also encouraged the RSS workers to set an example of good conduct in their personal, family and social life.

Bhagwat has also urged farmers to join the Sangh and become a part of its mission to build a society free from discrimination. He has also highlighted the work done by swayamsevaks in villages of the country. The RSS Sarsanghchalak said that the problems faced by villages can be solved by only those who live in villages. The RSS has been in close touch with rural India, Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief’s tour of the state that is scheduled to conclude on February 15 has drawn criticism from Opposition parties. The RJD and the Congress have alleged that Bhagwat’s visits have become frequent off late and it was a part of the agenda of the BJP to “saffronize” Bihar. They have also accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of having capitulated before the BJP, and taunted him over his 2016 resolve of making India “RSS-free” when he had been heading an anti-BJP coalition government. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said Bhagwat was meeting farmers with a view to helping them make their own lives better.