RSS bodies voice concern over agrarian crisis, rising joblessness, say policies of Niti Aayog arbitrary towards poor

RSS bodies raised concern over two raging issues in the Indian economy – rising joblessness and agrarian crisis. A senior RSS leader on the second day of RSS Samanvay Baithak suggested that swayamsevaks regularly visit villages and listened to the concerns of farmers suffering from various problems. “Detailed reports were presented on issues like an agrarian crisis, drought, poor prices of crops and GM seeds,” the RSS leader said.

According to Indian Express, other than RSS, some other prominent parties which questioned the government’s policies include Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) and Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS). SJM highlighted that the policies of Niti Aaoyog are arbitrary towards the poor. It also said that a lot of damage was being caused to the small scale industry due to the cheap materials being used which is imported from China. Programmes have also been undertaken for the boycott of these goods.

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) said that in the month of November, a rally will be held in order to draw the attention of the government towards these issues. BMS called these policies ‘detrimental to the labour sector. The Samanvay Baithak takes place twice every year and during this period of time RSS bodies work in various sectors and share their observation and experiences of the same. The meet which took place recently was attended by the likes of Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Sahsarkyavah Dattatreya Hosabale, Suresh Soni and Krishan Gopal. The first day of the session was attended by BJP supremo Amit Shah following which he left for Delhi on Saturday. On the first day, the discussion revolved around internal security and the situation in key states like Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala and West Bengal.

Notably, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came with his deputy Chief Ministers Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya in the morning and left after a few hours.