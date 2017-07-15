RSS begins annual review meeting today for first time in Jammu and Kashmir

The venue of the meeting assumes significance as it is being held first time since 1925. (PTI)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, will today begin its week-long annual review meeting in Jammu for the first time in its history, apparently to send out a strong message to separatists that the valley is an integral part of the country, according to PTI reports. The meeting will discuss various issues confronting the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, and finalise its course of action over the next one year.

The venue of the meeting assumes significance as it is being held first time since 1925, when the RSS was founded and also at a time when the Valley is engulfed in violence and unrest, tension between India and Pakistan along the LoC, a border stand-off with China in Bhutan and accusation against BJP compromising its core ideology being in alliance with PDP in J&K, according to Indian Express reports.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat along with some senior functionaries, have already arrived in Jammu yesterday morning. Sah Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale is also in Jammu. Bhagwat held a sitting with the Sarkaryavah (general secretary) and Sah Sarkaryavahs (joint general secretaries) at the RSS state headquarters in Jammu, RSS functionaries said to Indian Express. During the meet, the 46-member committee of the RSS will hold a meeting with regional pracharaks and review the progress on projects initiated between August 2016 and July 2017 by the organisation. And on July 18-20, the working committee will meet and engage with nearly 200 pranth pracharaks (state organisers) and discuss various issues while on the committee will meet on July 21 and adopt resolutions for further course of action, the IE report said.