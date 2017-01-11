RSS arm Swadeshi Jagaran Manch targets ‘confused’ NITI Aayog, says foreign consultants using it to boost MNC interests

Disapproving the decision by NITI Aayog to approve the genetically modified crops, speakers at the SJM slammed the country’s policymaking body, claiming that they lack knowledge on Indian farmers. (PTI) With controversies regarding the approval of the genetically modified crops, Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM), an affilate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), had made NITI Aayog the fresh target at meet of the RSS outfit. Disapproving the decision by NITI Aayog to approve the genetically modified crops, speakers at the SJM slammed the country’s policymaking body, claiming that they lack knowledge on Indian farmers.

Evaluating Aayog at the conference on the function of NITI, speakers had exepressed views criticizing organization, claiming that even after two years of its set up it still stays confused about its role in the country’s policymaking. Speakers had also opined that Aayog had been used by foreign consultants to meet up to the interests of multinational corporations.

And as speakers at the conference had slammed NITI Ayog claiming it to be incompetent and immaturedly playing with ancient knowledges, the entire functioning of the policymaking body of the country also comes under scrutiny. Speakers at the SJM conference had further claimed that NITI, with consultation with foreign organization had been deciding what farmers should do, without even asking what they want.

SJM had also targetted NITI over their inclination towards technology, stating that technology instead of solving problems would be escalating them. And as the many criticize NITI at the conference by SJM, qestions on the policy making of Aayog get highlightened with its lack of ‘bottom-up’ approach.