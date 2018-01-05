RSS affiliate to hold conference on terrorism, India Bangladesh border issue in Kolkata, invites Centre

In a move that may irk West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, an RSS-affiliate is planning to hold a two-day conference in Kolkata next month on an array of issues.

In a move that may irk West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, an RSS-affiliate is planning to hold a two-day conference in Kolkata next month on an array of issues. The issues, include security issues at the India-Bangladesh border — from infiltration to fake notes, terrorism to the Rohingya refugee crisis, and even cattle-smuggling. Seemanta Chetana Mancha, an RSS affiliate will hold conference on February 10 and 11. This conclave assumes political importance as the BJP has been trying hard to put up an alternative to the TMC regime in the state.

“Invitations have been sent to the PMO, Ministry of Home Affairs, BSF and the Ministry of Defence, apart from governors of five states bordering Bangladesh. Already, we have confirmation from the Governor of Tripura (Tathagata Roy). We expect BSF, MHA and other agencies to send their representatives to attend. We will also call security experts. Over 350 delegates, from Assam, Bengal, Tripura, Mizoram and Meghalaya, will deliberate on border issues,” state organising secretary of the outfit Jagannath Senapati.

“There is a need for development and awareness in these border areas. There is a need for inculcating patriotic values. After the BSF, it is the people who defend the border. There is a need for generating employment so that youth do not fall prey to illegal activities,” said Senapati.

Notably, India and Bangladesh share a 4,156-km border, of which 2,217 km is in West Bengal.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat was on a week long visit to West Bengal in December to look into the organisational aspects of the RSS in the state.

Bhagwat had earlier targetted Kerala and West Bengal state governments for not doing enough to control ‘jihadist forces’, Mohan Bhagwat said the respective state government’s are not fulfilling their duty. “You know situation in Kerala and Bengal. Jihadi forces active there. Although people are resisting, state governments are not fulfilling duty,” he had said.