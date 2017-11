Anand was pronounced dead in a hospital. (Twitter/ANI)

Top News Fake notes seized in Malda district, 1 held

An RSS activist was killed here on Sunday by CPI-M workers, the state Bharatiya Janata Party office has claimed. The incident occurred at around 1.30 p.m. when Anand, who was on a two-wheeler, was knocked down by a car. He was then hacked to death. Anand was pronounced dead in a hospital. The victim was an accused in the murder of a Communist Party of India-Marxist worker in 2014. Anand was currently out on bail.

(Further details awaited)