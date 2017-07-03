Minister RS Prasad takes to Twitter to announce wedding of daughter; wishes pour in; see picture of the couple here

Tweeting a picture of the newly-wed couple, the Union minister sought blessings of his friends and followers.

Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad’s daughter Aditi on Sunday tied the nuptial knot with Ajay, son of Tamil Nadu-based Girija and Shekar Iyer. Tweeting a picture of the newly-wed couple, the Union minister sought blessings of his friends and followers. “My daughter Aditi got married to Ajay – son of Girija and Shekar Iyer from Tamil Nadu. Maya & I seek your blessings & good wishes,” Ravishankar Prasad said as he tweeted an adorable picture of the couple. Soon after, wishes started to pour in for the couple, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal extended her wishes and said, “Congratulations RS Prasad Ji. May God bless the lovely couple with loads of love and happiness.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi also wished the newly-wed couple. “Congratulations RS Prasad! Aditi & Ajay wish you both to have the most amazing years to come in harmony and filled with joy and happiness,” UP CM tweeted.

Sum K Chakrabarti, a Twitter user, also wished the couple, “Many congratulations! Wish them a blessed life.” News anchor Anand Narasimhan, a journalist with Times Now, too extended his blessings, “Congratulations! Wish them a lifetime of joy and togetherness.”