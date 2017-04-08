Rs 89 crore row: Income Tax dept raid documents ‘expose’ Tamil Nadu minister C Vijayabaskar

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar. (ANI)

Documents of the Income Tax department raid that took place at Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar’s house in Chennai on Friday have revealed shocking details. According to a TV Channel India Today reports the documents accessed by them disclose that over Rs 89. 70 crores were kept by minister C Vijayabaskar to allocated to other ministers. A huge amount of money was deposited in multiple accounts, according to the reports. This revelation ahead of the RK Nagar Assembly by-election that is scheduled to take place on April 12 has come as a major jolt to the AIADMK’s Sasikala faction as Vijaya Baskar is known as a close aide to Sasikala. It has been learned that he is a fund-raiser for the party.

Apart from C Vijayabaskar residence in Chennai, raids also took place at other locations including Pudukkottai and Trichy. IT Raid took place at actor Sarathkumar’s house, the senior IT official told IANS on condition of anonymity. The raids were being conducted in at least 20 places here and 11 other places in the rest of Tamil Nadu, the official added. He said: “Trigger for raids at Vijayabaskar’s residence is the money distributed to voters in R.K. Nagar constituency where bypoll is slated on April 12. The officer said the Minister was on IT radar for the past one year in connection with his quarry business.

On April 3, the Election Commission had taken exception to the continued use of AIADMK’s original Two Leaves symbol by the faction led by interim General Secretary V K Sasikala and directed it to remove it from its website and all social media accounts. “The Two Leaves symbol was already there in the website. It was unnoticed by us. I have replied (to the EC). It will be removed,” AIADMK (Amma) candidate for the April 12 RK Nagar bypoll candidate T T V Dhinakaran said.