Rs. 71.32 crore cash, liquor seized in poll-bound UP

As per official data, Punjab has witnessed the maximum seizure of drugs worth Rs. 5.54 crore (heroine and poppy husk) followed by Goa valued at Rs. 16.72 lakh while such seizures in Manipur amounted to Rs. 7 lakh. (Representative Image: PTI)

The Election Commission-appointed surveillance and expenditure monitoring teams have recovered over Rs. 80.44 crore in cash, including Rs. 71.32 crore from Uttar Pradesh alone, and liquor and drugs worth over Rs. 8 crore and Rs. 6.45 crore respectively from the five poll-bound states.

As per official data, Punjab has witnessed the maximum seizure of drugs worth Rs. 5.54 crore (heroine and poppy husk) followed by Goa valued at Rs. 16.72 lakh while such seizures in Manipur amounted to Rs. 7 lakh.

You may also like to watch

The maximum of 2.71 lakh litres liquor worth Rs. 7.71 crore has been seized in Uttar Pradesh while 11,809 litres liquor has been seized in Punjab valued at Rs. 20.04 lakh.

There has been no cash and illicit liquor seizure in Goa while Manipur has had no liquor seizure till now.

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur will be held between February 4 and March 8. Counting of votes for all states will take place on March 11.