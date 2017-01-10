Rs 6 lakh cash, 4,000 litres liquor seized in Mathura

In another incident, Rs 1.68 lakh was seized from the vehicle of Vinay Gautam at Goverdhan crossing under Kotwali police station. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Over Rs 6 lakh cash and more than 4,000 litres of liquor have been seized from different parts of the district as part of raids conducted to prevent their misuse in the state elections, officials said today. “Rs 2.41 lakh was recovered from a car of Indra Kumar, a resident of Gokul Barrage Road falling under Sadar Bazar police station today. And 1.52 lakh from Bhagwan Singh of Kosi Kalan by Jamuna Paar Police,” ADM Ravindra Kumar said.

In another incident, Rs 1.68 lakh was seized from the vehicle of Vinay Gautam at Goverdhan crossing under Kotwali police station.

Kumar said Rs 53,000 was seized from a person identified as Mintu on a highway near Gokul Restaurant under the Govind Nagar Police Station.

According to SSP Mohit Gupta, 4,471 litres of liquor was seized during search in various areas in the district.

“Most of the liquor seized have brought to the state from Haryana,” he added.

The search were conducted to prevent misuse of money and liquor during the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh.