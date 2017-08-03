Rs 5 crore in demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes recovered in Gurgaon, 7 held

Gurgaon police on Thursday recovered demonetized currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 worth Rs 5 crore. (ANI)

Gurgaon police on Thursday recovered demonetized currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 worth Rs 5 crore following a raid at a flat in Sector-15 of Gurgaon. Seven people were also arrested following the raid. According to PTI, Gurgaon Police crime branch had got a tip-off that a huge consignment of old currency notes was being transferred from Gurgaon to hawala operators.

Gurgaon Police PRO Ravinder Kumar said the team was led by inspector Sajjan Singh, who earlier in the day raided the flat and recovered the money. According to the officials, the accused have been identified as Rajeev, Satish, Rajesh and Sandeep – all residents of Delhi. Furthermore, there is one resident from Nainital, Uttarakhand, another is Praveen from Rohtak and Amit is the owner of the flat that was raided.

As per the report, Kumar said,”During questioning, the accused could not give a satisfactory answer from where they got such a huge amount of old currency notes.” He added that a team of Income Tax Department officials was also called and the case is now investigated by them. He said,”All the old currency notes have been seized and the probe has begun. They are interrogating them about the source of the money and where it was to be routed.” The officer added that there may be involvement of some hawala operators.