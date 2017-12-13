Rs 34,495 crore MSEDCL dues yet to be recovered, says Maharashtra Energy Minister

Maharashtra Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule today admitted that Rs 34,495 crore dues of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) are yet to be recovered (Reuters)

Maharashtra Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule today admitted that Rs 34,495 crore dues of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) are yet to be recovered from nearly one and half crore consumers across the state. The minister gave this information in a written reply in the state Legislative Assembly in response to a question raised by Anil Babar, Shiv Sena MLA from Khanapur seat in Sangli district. “Till August end, the dues are worth Rs 34,495 crore from 1,45,84,101 consumers. Out of the total amount, Rs 27,935 crore have to come from the regular consumers, while Rs 6,560 crore dues are from those, whose power connections have been permanently snapped,” he said. There are 32,83,906 consumers in Maharashtra, whose power supply has been permanently disconnected, Bawankule informed. Seventy three per cent of dues are yet to be recovered for using electricity for the water supply schemes and street light facility implemented by the local governing bodies, and for agricultural pumps. The state government has already come up with ‘Mukhyamantri Krushi Sanjeevani Yajana-2017’ for improving the recovery, Bawankule said.