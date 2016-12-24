Rs 34.50 lakh cash in new notes seized in Rajasthan

Pathak said the duo has claimed that its their money and were not going to exchange with the demonitised currency. (PTI)

The Crime Branch of city police today seized Rs 34.50 lakh in cash, including Rs 30 lakh in Rs 2000 new notes, from two persons here. Rajesh and Amit, residents of Jaipur, were detained after they failed to give any satisfactory answer about the money.

“We have seized the money from the duo as they could not give any substantial answer and forwarded the matter to Income Tax Department for further probe,” SP (Crime Branch) Vikas Pathak told PTI.

Pathak said the duo has claimed that its their money and were not going to exchange with the demonitised currency.

“We are verfying their facts and further investigation is on,” he added.