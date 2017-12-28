Rs 33,700 cr allocated under Swachh Bharat Mission since 2014

Union government has allocated over Rs 33,700 crore under the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ since its launch in 2014, the Lok Sabha was informed today. (PTI)

Union government has allocated over Rs 33,700 crore under the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ since its launch in 2014, the Lok Sabha was informed today. In a written reply, Drinking Water and Sanitation Minister Uma Bharti said Rs 2,850 crore, Rs 6,525 crore, Rs 10,513 crore and Rs 13,948.27 crore were allocated respectively during 2013-14, 14-15, 15-16 and 16-17. The House saw some humour when Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said those not following rules and regulations governing cleanliness drive should be sent for training to Indore, her parliamentary constituency.

Asked what the government was doing to punish violators, Bharti’s deputy Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi said it was not part of the original question, drawing laughter from many members. Bharti was not present in the House. S S Ahluwalia, another deputy to Bharti, said states have to meet the central fund for building toilets in households with matching grants and there is a monitoring system in place to oversee the work.