Rs 3.96 lakh in fake notes seized along India-Bangladesh border

Security agencies have seized fake Rs 2,000 notes with a face value of Rs 3.96 lakh along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal’s Malda district. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Border Security Force (BSF) conducted the operation in the Charianantpur area of Malda yesterday. ” The DRI had gathered intelligence about the movement of fake currency notes. Asikul Sekh was intercepted with 198 fake bills of Rs 2,000 when he was boarding a train. He was arrested by DRI sleuths,” a senior official said. Sekh is a resident of Charianantpur. A joint search was subsequently conducted by the DRI and the BSF in that area for further leads, a senior official said. He said it is suspected that the consignment of counterfeit notes had come from across the border.