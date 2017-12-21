Centre approves Rs 2,644 crore for various schemes under Nirbhaya Fund

According to the ministry, Rs 553 crore has been alloted to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Ministry of Women Child Development (WCD) has approved proposals and projects amounting to Rs 2,644 crore under the Nirbhaya Fund, an official statement on Thursday. In wake of the December 2012 Delhi gang rape, the Central government had set up a dedicated fund called “Nirbhaya Fund” in 2013 for implementation of initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and security for women in the country and the total fund allocated for the project is Rs 3,100 crore.

According to the ministry, Rs 553 crore has been alloted to the Ministry of Home Affairs for eight schemes like Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC), Delhi Police Special Unit for Women and Children and others.

For the Railway Ministry, a fund of total Rs 50 crore has been approved for the project Integrated Emergency Response Management System (IERMS) while for the Information Technology ministry, Rs 2 crore has been alloted.

The ministry also said that Rs 6,762 lakh has been approved for the WCD scheme One Stop Centre, Rs 2,142 for the Women Help Line scheme, Rs 1,067 lakh for the Mahila Police Volunteer scheme and a total of Rs 162 crore for various other projects.