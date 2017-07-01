Rs 263 crore elevated road bridge sanctioned for Phagwara: Vijay Sampla

Informing this here today, Union minister Vijay Sampla said the bridge would have 39 pillars.(IE)

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has sanctioned an elevated road bridge over a one-km stretch of National Highway 1 here at an estimated cost of Rs 263 crore. Informing this here today, Union minister Vijay Sampla said the bridge would have 39 pillars. He said he met Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, at Delhi yesterday and the latter gave his approval to the project.

The Hoshiarpur MP added that the work on the project would start soon. Sampla, who is also the Punjab BJP chief, said External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had approved in-principle a Post Office Passport Centre at Bholath town in Kapurthala district. “However, she (Swaraj) has said it would be opened in the second phase of allotting such centres,” the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment told reporters here.

The Phagwara Head Post Office had already been granted a passport centre, which would start operating soon, he added. Sampla also said commercial flights will start operating from the Adampur domestic airport from September 25. “I have met the civil aviation minister in this connection and a meeting will be held in Delhi within a week or 10 days to finalise the project,” added Sampla.

BJP chief Amit Shah was likely to visit Punjab around September-October, he said, adding, “The programme has not been finalised yet.” The BJP chief had to postpone his proposed visit to the state in June due to the upcoming presidential poll, he said. Describing the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime as a “game-changer” and a “historic milestone” which would “revitalise the entire taxation system and economy of the country”, Sampla, however, admitted that there could be doubts in the minds of certain sections regarding its implementation.

“We will remove all the doubts and satisfy everyone,” he added. Criticising the “chaotic” law-and-order situation in Punjab, Sampla alleged, “The state police has degenerated into a frontal wing of Punjab Congress.”