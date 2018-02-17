Rs 25000 reward announced by Delhi police for information about man who allegedly masturbated on bus

The video of this act was uploaded on social media by the student and had gone viral. (Source: ANI)

The Delhi police, on Saturday, announced a Rs 25000 reward for anyone who provides information about the man who was caught masturbating on a crowded bus. The incident was reported last week by a Delhi University student who had also captured it on camera. The student was reportedly sitting next to the man when the incident happened and had also filed a complaint with the police. Now, the Delhi police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone who provides information about the man. The identity of the informant will be kept anonymous, the notice by the police adds.

The video of this act was uploaded on social media by the student and had gone viral. The video had triggered massive anger and outrage with users demanding the immediate arrest of the man. The complainant shouted at the accused, but “he did not understand” and the co-passengers also “ignored it,” the FIR further said.

Talking about this incident, the student had said that she was travelling in a crowded bus when a man sitting next to her masturbated. “I was left stunned but then I made a video of the incident and posted it on social media to make people aware of the incident. People don’t even consider something like this a form of sexual harassment,” the girl student was quoted saying by ANI.

The man was booked under Sections 354 (sexual harassment), 354A, and 294 (obscene act in public place) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A probe is underway.The incident reportedly took place between Vasant Village and IIT Gate and the FIR was lodged at Vasant Vihar Police Station.

A similar incident was reported from Delhi University’s Bharti College, located in West Delhi in April 2017. Back then, a third-year student had written a letter to the Delhi University’s proctor in which she has complained about the incident. She had levelled allegations of harassment against the professor.