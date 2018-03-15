  3. Rs 20 crore allotted to convert Jayalalithaa’s residence into memorial

The Tamil Nadu government has allotted Rs 20 crore to convert 'Veda Nilayam', the official residence of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa here, into a memorial, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced today.

By: | Chennai | Published: March 15, 2018 5:34 PM
J Jayalalithaa, Tamil Nadu government, Veda Nilayam, O Panneerselvam, grand memorial of Jayalalithaa, M G Ramachandran, news on J Jayalalithaa Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016. (PTI)

The Tamil Nadu government has allotted Rs 20 crore to convert ‘Veda Nilayam’, the official residence of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa here, into a memorial, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced today. This was in addition to the construction of a “grand memorial” at her burial site at the famous Marina beach here, at a cost of Rs 50.80 crore, he said in his budget speech in the assembly. Officials have recently commenced preliminary work on the proposed conversion of Jayalalithaa’s residence in Poes Garden locality here into a memorial.

Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016. Panneerselvam also said a grand function would be held here marking the culmination of birth centenary celebrations of AIADMK founder and late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR. The celebrations began in January last and the government had been holding events in all 30 districts across the state.

