Rs 2.6 crore swindle: The curious case of a banker and a gang of six that never met!

A well-organised racket that was recently uncovered in Delhi duped people of crores of money by creating forged signatures of the victims. While all things must come to end, this well-organised racket also came to an end after a person filed a complaint with the police. The team of the accused included a total of 6 people, involving a bank official, who took copies of people’s signatures after stealing blank cheques, a calligraphy expert who made the exact signature on a new cheque and several other middlemen, according to a Times of India report.

What’s peculiar in this case is that while the six men were working together, they had never met in person. The police have arrested all the accused and have seized images of cheques worth Rs 2.6 crore.

But how can a team of six who have never met, work together? Here is how it happened.

The Bank official used to steal blank cheques from the bank and also made copies of the account holder’s signatures. He would then send it to the calligraphy expert who lived in Kolkata. The calligraphy expert would then replicate the signatures on to the blank cheques and submit the cheque so that the money could be transferred to bank accounts of the gang members.

The police investigation began after Vikas Solanki filed a complaint of Rs 10.5 lakh being transferred from his account to the bank account of a firm named Landmark Construction in Kolkata via cheque without his knowledge. A team which was led by ACP Raman Lamba and SHO Anil Sharma was formed to nab the suspects. The cheque for Rs 10.5 lakh was deposited in Kolkata and was stolen from the office of the complainant.

With the help of the office surveillance tapes, Solanki’s employee Ashish was then arrested. He said that after stealing the cheques, he would pass it to his associate, Deepak, who was also arrested soon after.

One link led to another and soon, the entire gang was arrested, While one of the members identified as Rishikesh was arrested from Jharkhand, others including Probal Sen Gupta, Satender Sharma and Raj Kumar were arrested from Kolkata.

As fate would have it, Sharma and Sen Gupta were nabbed when they were in the middle of transferring Rs 50 lakh using a forged cheque.