Rs 18 lakh looted from NRI couple at Gujarat’s Vadodara railway station

Cash and jewellery worth Rs 18.25 lakh was looted from a Non-Resident Indian couple at Vadodara railway station late last night, police said. (Image: IE)

Cash and jewellery worth Rs 18.25 lakh was looted from a Non-Resident Indian couple at Vadodara railway station late last night, police said. The couple, 74-year-old Raghuvir Agrawal and his wife, were waiting on platform number one to board the Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express.

Agrawal, who is wheelchair-bound, told police that someone snatched his purse while he was awaiting the train’s arrival. The purse contained US dollars, two passports and gold and diamond jewellery, police said. A porter chased the thief but the latter managed to get away, police said.

NI Pandya, Sub-Inspector of the railway police said that a First Information Report had been registered and police teams were scouring CCTV footage from the station to nab the thief. Police said that the couple, who have settled in the United States of America, had come to the city some time ago and were staying in the Gotri locality of Vadodara.