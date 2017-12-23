Rs. 15,000 crore to be spent to train labourers under Skill India: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan (ANI)

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said an initiative by the transport and skill development departments to spend Rs. 15,000 crore as payment to labourers working on construction of national highways under Skill India, has been announced. “In this unique experiment transportation department has carried out in collaboration with our ministry (Skill and Development), of Rs. 15,000 crore out of total Rs 1, 30,000 crore will be spent on labourers’ payment,” said Dharmendra Pradhan on training of people under Skill India for construction of NH.

He also said that the rural labourers, who do not possess required skills or knowledge for the new age machinery and technology in the field of construction, would be able to get the benefits from the initiative. Dharmendra Pradhan also took a jibe at the Congress party and their president Rahul Gandhi saying, “A dynasty political party, which was ruling the nation for a long time, was made unemployed back in 2014 by the women and the youth of India.”