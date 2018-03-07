Rs 13 crore spent under ‘Vidhayak Adarsh Gram Yojana’ in Haryana

As on February 23, 2018, against the release of Rs 49.05 crore, an amount of Rs 13.02 crore has been spent on the development works in the adopted villages. (PTI)

A total of Rs 13.02 crore was spent as against the release of Rs 49.05 crore in Haryana under the ‘Vidhayak Adarsh Gram Yojana’, with the scheme aimed at developing villages adopted by the legislators as model ones.

Among the ministers and MLAs who sought to develop the adopted villages, an amount of Rs 15.35 lakh out of released amount of Rs 91.05 lakh was spent in Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s Keorak village in Kaithal district, the state Assembly was informed here today.

An amount of Rs 31.45 lakh (out of released amount Rs 105.83 lakh) and Rs 21.45 lakh (released amount Rs 88.49 lakh) were spent on villages–Nagal Sirohi and Mohana, respectively, adopted by Cabinet Ministers Ram Bilas Sharma and Kavita Jain.

In Panjokhara, adopted by Health Minister Anil Vij, development works to the tune of Rs 11.05 lakh were incurred as against the released amount of Rs 53 lakh, the Assembly was informed in response to a question raised by INLD MLA Parminder Singh Dhull.

Ariyanwala, the village adopted by state Assembly Speaker Kanwar Pal, saw highest amount of Rs 76.86 lakh being incurred on development works as against the released amount of Rs 92.64 lakh.

In the Dhanouri village, adopted by opposition MLA Pirthi Namberdar, a sum of Rs 2 lakh was spent as against the released amount of Rs 78 lakh.

In Dinod village adopted by state Congress Legislature Party leader Kiran Choudhary, Rs 48.12 lakh was utilised out of the released amount of Rs 100.82 lakh.

Under the ‘Vidhayak Adarsh Gram Yojana’, an amount of Rs 1 crore was allowed to be incurred for the development of identified villages by the MLAs and so far an amount of 49.05 crore has been released.

“Now, the state government has decided on January 6, 2018, that the financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh will be provided to villages having population less than 5,000, Rs 1 crore to the villages having population of 5,000-10,000 and Rs 2 crore to the villages having population of more than 10,000,” the Assembly was informed in a written reply.

As on February 23, 2018, against the release of Rs 49.05 crore, an amount of Rs 13.02 crore has been spent on the development works in the adopted villages.