Rs 1,100 crore allocated for border area development: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Additional funds of Rs 110 crore has been allocated this fiscal for the development of border areas, including those located along China, taking the total amount to Rs 1,100 crore, the Lok Sabha was informed today. Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said the budgetary allocation under Border Area Development Programme (BADP) for the financial year 2016-17 was Rs 990 crore. Replying to a question, he said, the budgetary allocation for the current financial year of 2017-18 is Rs 1,100 crore, which is Rs 110 crore more than what it was in the previous fiscal.

Of the total funds allocated for 2017-18, Rs 103 crore has been earmarked for Arunachal Pradesh, Rs 25 crore for Sikkim, Rs 31 crore for Uttarakhand, Rs 25 crore for Himachal Pradesh and Rs 120 crore for Jammu and Kashmir. All these five states share borders with China.