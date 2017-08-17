Rs 10,000 fine for abandoning livestock in Rohtak

The district administration is making concerted efforts to put an end to menace of stray cattle in the district. (Image: IE)

A fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed on a person who is found to have abandoned his livestock, and such animals will be sent to ‘nandishalas’ or ‘gaushalas’, an official said today. Haryana Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, Surya Khatkar said that orders to this effect have been issued by Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Atul Kumar.

He said as per the directions of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the district administration is making concerted efforts to put an end to menace of stray cattle in the district.

However, these efforts were being hindered with people leaving their cattle on the roads, Khatkar said. He appealed to the people to help the district administration to identify those persons who leave their animals on the roads, so that the goal of stray cattle and accident-free roads may be achieved.