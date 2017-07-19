Rs 10 lakh, government job for family of slain Army jawan: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today announced Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to the family, and a government job to the younger brother of Sepoy Jaspreet Singh who was killed in shelling by Pakistani forces yesterday. (Source: PTI)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today announced Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to the family, and a government job to the younger brother of Sepoy Jaspreet Singh who was killed in shelling by Pakistani forces yesterday. The 24-year-old jawan, who was belonged to 8 Sikh Light Infantry regiment, was attached with Rashtriya Rifles at the time of his death in Naushera sector in Rajouri district. The chief minister has sanctioned Rs 5 lakh as battle casualty compensation and another Rs 5 lakh as general compensation to the family of the martyred soldier, along with a job for his younger brother in the police department, an official spokesperson said here today.

Jaspreet, a native of Moga, is survived by his parents and four siblings. The spokesperson said that Rs 25,000 has also been given to the family for cremation related expenses. “The job for Jaspreet’s younger brother is being provided under the honour and gratitude scheme of the Punjab Government,” he said.