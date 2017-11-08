Royal visit: Prince Charles and wife Camilla land in Delhi for their Autumn tour

The couple is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 9, 2017. (Twitter)

Thick smog and high levels of pollution were among a few things that played unwanted hosts as Prince of Wales Charles and his wife Dutchess of Cornwell Camilla landed in India on Wednesday morning. The couple flew in on the special British Royal Air Force aircraft from Malaysia for a two-day visit. They are on their Autumn Tour that consists of a four-nation visit that includes Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei too.

The couple is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 9, 2017. The couple is likely to discuss the agenda for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting summit which is scheduled to be held on April 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

Prince Charles is concerned about the status of education of children in India. According to an Indian Express report, the Royal has given his support to a new development bond for Indian children to provide quality education to them. Formed by the British Asian Trust, the 10-million-dollar Education Development Impact Bond (DIB) was anchored by the Prince of Wales himself. he formed this to fight poverty in South Asian countries. The bond is designed to improve learning outcomes for thousands of children in India.

“I hope that through the trust we can impact the lives of not just children in India but also change the mindsets of philanthropists around the world,” said Prince Charles.

The Royal visit has been undertaken to also strengthen the ties between India and Britain. Prince Charles is also likely to discuss climate change and economic cooperation among the two countries.

India is now the third largest investor in Britain and the trade between both is now worth $12.9 billion.

This is the ninth time Prince Charles has landed in India. The last time Prince Charles visited India was in 2013.