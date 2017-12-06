Row erupts as JNU cancels Subramanian Swamy’s talk on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: All we know

JNU cancels Subramanian Swamy talk on Ram Mandir issue

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has kindled a fresh controversy cancelling a scheduled talk by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on the topic “Why Ram Mandir in Ayodhya?” The talk on ‘Why Ram Mandir in Ayodhya?’ was scheduled to take place in Koyna Hostel of JNU today on the 25th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition. No reason has been cited by the JNU administration behind the cancellation of Subramanian Swamy‘s address on the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. An official release by the University says, “The competent authority has decided that no talk will take place in Koyna Hostel, JNU on 6/12/2017. Hence the talk entitled, “Why Ram Mandir in Ayodhya” which was going to take place in Koyna Hostel on 6/12/2017 has been cancelled.

However, a talk by Communist Party of India (Marxist) former general secretary Prakash Karat, scheduled to take place today at Sabarmati Mess at 9:30 pm, will take place. Talking to a private news channel, Swamy said Left parties “have a phobia of me”. Swamy spoke to the channel and said that while the organisers were informed of the cancellation, he himself was not personally informed by JNU authorities.

It must be noted that on Tuesday, the Supreme Court deferred the hearing on Ayodhya temple dispute to 8 February 2018 as petitioners sought more time to translate and file all documents. A high-voltage drama marked Tuesday’s hearing with lawyers representing the Sunni Waqf Board and the Babri Masjid Action Committee, virtually threatening to walk out of the proceedings as the bench asked senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan, representing the deity Ram Lalla Virajman, to commence his submissions in the case. Previously, a three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had said the land be partitioned equally among three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.