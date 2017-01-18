Roti Ghar’ is feeding the poor in Karnataka at just Re 1 per meal!

Roti Ghar is doing the noble job of feeding the hungry since a long time without charging a hefty sum for it.(ANI)

For the past 6 years a canteen in Hubli, Karnataka serves lunch for Re 1 – the best part is, that it is a good meal even if no one will call it substantial. The aptly named ‘Roti Ghar’ is serving the poor for a mere sum of Re 1, whereas finding meals priced at less than Rs 25 is a challenge. Roti Ghar is doing the noble job of feeding the hungry since a long time without charging a hefty sum for it. While not much has emerged out of how the canteen manages to run itself and still stay viable, yet the fresh roti is proof that substandard stuff is not being passed on in the name of a charitable function.

On a grander scale, which similar schemes, which cover entire states, have sprung up time and again coming to the aid of the poor like the ‘Amma Scheme’ in Tamil Nadu. It was launched two years back and it provides food to the poor without charging them much. The scheme is run with the help of women self-help group which provides an idli for Re 1, curd rice for Rs 3 and sambhar rice for a mere Rs 5. This was launched in Chennai and these canteens are found across the state. This was the brainchild of former CM Jayalalithaa.

At the Central level, government has launched schemes for providing free meals to the needy like the mid-day meal system which was launched to improve the nutritional status of the children going to school. According to this, free lunches are provided to school going children.’ Akshay Patra’ an Indian NGO which too is fighting hunger and malnutrition amongest children.

That such schemes are a crucial necessity considering the fact that as many as 194.6 million people go hungry every day In India.