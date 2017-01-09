Rose Valley scam: Sudip Bandopadhyay’s CBI remand extended by 6 days; arrested MP alleges BJP propaganda

Reflecting on the new development in the case Sudip Bandopadhyay said that “they” won’t release me before te budget session was over. (PTI)

Arrested Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandopadhyay’s CBI remand was extended for 6 days on Monday.Although Bandopadhyay did not mention any names, his reference to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) was quite clear. TMC workers have been protesting since the leader’s arrest. It was further reported that these workers had also attacked former BJP district President Krishna Bhattacharya’s house and the latter had to be taken to the hospital after that. Earlier, several others BJP workers had also been injured following an attack on the state party headquarters by the students’ wing of the Trinamool Congress. The attacks, as reported was believed to be a mark of protest against the arrest of Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandopadhyay in the Rose Valley chit fund scam, according to the police. Rahul Sinha, BJP national secretary had told the media that the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad activists had pelted stones at the party office, during the course of which 10-15 BJP workers had been injured.

The rift between PM Narendra Modi and TMC started following the announcement of the demonetisation drive on November 8, 2016. Mamata Banerjee had then teamed up with opposition leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal to protest against the move and the BJP government. Later she had also accused the Modi government of attempting an army coup in west Bengal, whereas the deployment of the army was only a routine exercise.

A day after his arrest, the MP’s wife had registered a complaint in Bidhan Nagar, West Bengal, against CBI alleging that she was not informed of her husband’s arrest. In her complaint, she also alleged that none of her family members were informed as to where Bandyopadhyay is being taken after his arrest. TMC’s Chandrima Bhattacharya had also filed a complaint against CBI in Anandpur PS, in West Bengal over the same matter.