Rose Valley scam: After CBI arrests TMC MP, Derek O’Brien posts video of BJP’s Babul Supriyo praising chit fund company

In the video that Derek O’Brien posted, Babul Supriyo was seen praising the Rose Valley group which is allegedly involved in a chit fund scam case. (PTI)

One day after Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal’s arrest in the Rose Valley chit fund scam case, now BJP has been dragged into it as well. Now, TMC MP Derek O’Brien has tweeted a video of BJP MP Babul Supriyo on social media. In the video that O’Brien posted, Supriyo was seen praising the Rose Valley group which is allegedly involved in a chit fund scam case. There are no verification details of the video that has been posted on the microblogging website, as of now. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier reacted strongly against the arrest of Tapas Pal and said that only because her party has been protesting against the demonetisation policy, their leaders were getting arrested by the CBI. Interestingly, Banerjee had also claimed that celebrity leaders of BJP like, Babul Supriyo and Rupa Ganguly were also associated with the Rose valley scam.

Tapas Pal has reportedly been sent to three-day CBI custody in connection with Rose Valley Chit fund scam. The actor-turned-politician had been involved in ‘financial transactions’ with Rose Valley, the CBI reportedly said. Mamata Banerjee had also hit out at the Narendra Modi-led government and claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is connected with the Pearl group chit fund scam which is worth Rs 50,000 crore. Meanwhile, recently the Enforcement Directorate had attached assets worth Rs 1,250 crore including 6 hotels in its money laundering probe in the Rose Valley case. Earlier the ED had said that the Rose Valley scam was much larger in magnitude than the Saradha scam.

BJP mantri on chitfund company “I’ve attended evry prog of theirs for 4 yrs.I’m a proud flower in Rose Valley’s garden” #ModiSpeech to ans? pic.twitter.com/s76YHLaX4N — Derek O’Brien (@quizderek) December 31, 2016

A source in the ED had told PTI in November that the Rose Valley Case was probably as much as 6 times larger than the Saradha scam as the former had collected deposits worth an estimate of Rs 15,000 crore from the public. The Rose Valley conglomerate had always denied receiving any kind of public deposits and said that it sold the right to enjoy hospitality at its hotels. It was however reported that its agents collected deposits with a promise these rights could be cashed on maturity.