Rose Valley chit fund scam: Prime accused Gautam Kundu hospitalised, misses Court hearing

As the CBI probe on the Rose Valley chit fund scam case intensifies, the main accused of the scam, Gautam Kundu, who was to be produced at the Bankshall Court, today, got admitted to the SSKM hospital with complaints of chest pain and high blood pressure.

Probing the Rs 60,000 crore chit fund scam case, the CBI had recently arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament (MP)s, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Tapas Pal. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had locked horns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the implementation of the demonetisation policy in a series of allegations, had claimed that the recent arrests made by the CBI, was a result of her continuing protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government.

Yesterday, as a letter published in some newspaper suggested that the CBI was given directions by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on the Rose Valley scam probe, the PMO stated that it has issued no instructions to CBI in connection with the Rose Valley case and a letter which appeared in some newspapers in this context is “forged”.

In a rejoinder to the news organisations of West Bengal which “displayed” such a purported letter, the PMO wrote, “This has reference to a report appearing in your publication regarding a letter purportedly written by the Prime Minister’s Office to CBI on the Rose Valley case. The report alleges that PMO has issued certain instructions to CBI in the matter. A copy of the purported letter has also been displayed.”

