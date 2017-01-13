Rose Valley chit fund scam, LIC linked, will FM/PM get arrested, asks Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee had locked horns with PM Modi following the implementation of the demonetisation policy and claimed that the recent arrests made by the CBI (PTI)

In another sensational comment attacking the central government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, today, claiming that the Rose valley chit fund scam case had links with LIC, questioned whether the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arrested. Over the arrest of her party leaders, in alleged connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo dared the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to arrest her and all TMC MPs and MLAs.

Mamata Banerjee had locked horns with PM Modi following the implementation of the demonetisation policy and claimed that the recent arrests made by the CBI, was a result of her continuing protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government.

“Sudip Bandyopadhyay was arrested because he has protested (against demonetisation). There was no evidence.

Tapas Pal (MP) was also arrested. You arrest all our MPs and MLAs including me. I want to see how much space you have in jail. People cannot protest. If you protest Conspiracy Bureau of India (CBI) will arrest you. But don’t get scared. Go on fighting,” she said while inaugurating the ‘Jatra Utsav’.

“I am the only one shouting against demonetisation. I have no interest. I am fighting for the people. The country’s economy has slowed down. Modi government will be responsible if there is a price rise and starvation,” the TMC supremo said.

Banerjee said “Even Mahatma Gandhi’s picture was replaced by that of PM Narendra Modi (in the 2017 calendar and diary of Khadi and Village Industries Commission). After sometime you will find his picture on currency notes. It is Gandhiji’s charkha. Just imagine what is happening in the country.”

Stating that all the white money of the common people was deposited in the banks, she asked “Where is the black money? Modi government could not bring black money even from Switzerland.”

Banerjee alleged that to support a few big business houses, the Modi government has brought disaster for the country.

“They are advocating for plastic money. They are asking women to leave their batua (purse)…they will not leave their batuas, rather they will stop voting for you,” she said.

(With inputs from agencies)