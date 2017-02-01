Rose Valley chit fund scam: Gautam Kundu’s wife interrogated

According to Kolkata police, Suvra was interrogated after police recovered a hard drive and a laptop on December 15 which contained details about money laundering. (PTI)

Two days after a video purportedly showed her alleged relationship with an Enforcement Directorate official probing the Rose Valley chit fund scam, Suvra Kundu, the estranged wife of its chairman Gautam Kundu, was today interrogated by Kolkata police sleuths.

“Today, we questioned her at her residence for quite some time. If needed we will interrogate her again,” a senior official of Kolkata police told PTI.

According to Kolkata police, Suvra was interrogated after police recovered a hard drive and a laptop on December 15 which contained details about money laundering.

“It was during a raid following demonetisation that we found those details,” another police official said.

Suvra came into the limelight after a CCTV footage purportedly showed her travelling with the investigating officer of Rose Valley scam, Manoj Kumar by air from Kolkata to Delhi last month and later checking into a hotel in Sunder Nagar area of the national capital.

ED officials said Kumar, an assistant director of the agency, has been suspended pending enquiry even as he was removed from the cases he was probing like the Rose Valley chit fund case and some pertaining to the coal blocks allocation.

Kumar has denied the charges, saying the entire episode was being blown out of proportion and was part of a “larger conspiracy” to take him out of the case.