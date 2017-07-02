Rose Valley chit fund scam: CBI questions Tripura CPI(M) leader Gautam Das

In a statement issued last evening, Das, while denying media reports that he was interrogated twice last month by the CBI, said he was quizzed only once. (Representative image: PTI)

Rose Valley chit fund scam: The CBI quizzed Tripura’s ruling CPI(M) leader Gautam Das last month on the Rose Valley chit fund scam involving duping of investors. In a statement issued last evening, Das, while denying media reports that he was interrogated twice last month by the CBI, said he was quizzed only once. Das, a central committee member of the party, said the questioning was held on June 16 in the office of party mouthpiece ‘Daily Desherkatha’. In his statement, Das said “an inspector of CBI’s Kolkata office contacted me over mobile phone on June 15 last and said he was keen to speak to me about the Rose Valley group court case at any convenient place.

“I told him to come to Daily Desherkatha office on June 16. The officer got my e-mail address and sent me a notice under 160 CrPC as witness.” Das said an Additional SP and an inspector met him in the office and asked him some questions in the presence of an advocate. “They spoke to me for about one hour and then issued me a written certificate that I have fully cooperated with them. I want to clearly state that I have no connection with the Rose Valley or any chit fund group,” he said. Das said he did not tell anyone about the matter and the report in the newspaper was defamatory and “aimed at maligning me and my party.”

You may also like to watch:

CBI officials had earlier interrogated Tripura’s Social Welfare Minister Bijita Nath in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam here on June 29 last.