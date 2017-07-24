West Bengal panchayat elections: BJP replaces Roopa Ganguly with Locket Chatterjee in reshuffle

BJP state President Ghosh said, ”All changes have been made keeping the upcoming elections in mind”. (IE)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal unit with an eye on the upcoming panchayat elections slated to be held next year, has decided to undergo a major reshuffle. The BJP’s state unit has replaced Roopa Ganguly with Locket Chatterjee as President of the BJP women wing. The saffron party has also roped in several new and young faces into the party. The BJP has brought in new leaders to replace some old and inactive leaders with new leaders, party insiders have told news wire service PTI. BJP’s state President Dilip Ghosh has told reporters ”Roopa Ganguly has been the President of the party’s women outfit and she has been replaced by Locket Chatterjee”. Ghosh further said, ”All changes have been made keeping the upcoming elections in mind”.

Meanwhile, BJP’s National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that BJP is the only real alternative to Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. Vijayvargiya also hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her ‘failure in running the state’. The BJP General Secretary went on to add that the ruling TMC is working hand-in-glove with the CPM. Vijayvargiya said ”Mamata Banerjee voted along with the left parties at the time of the Presidential elections. Mamata is against the CPM in the state but outside Bengal, she stands with them against the BJP and then she accuses the BJP of working with the BJP,” according to an Indian Express report.

While responding to statement made by Mamata in a rally in West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, ”It seemed like a disappointed and frustrated person was giving the speech. It looks like she has realised that she is losing ground in the state”.